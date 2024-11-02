VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $1.54 million and $5.73 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

