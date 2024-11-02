Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 138,980 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

VZ stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $41.36. 16,682,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,606,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

