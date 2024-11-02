VELA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises 2.5% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $841.88. 11,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $576.29 and a 12 month high of $851.35. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $792.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

