VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. AXIS Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

AXS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 566,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,092. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

