Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 5,021,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,621. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

