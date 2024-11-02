United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

United States Cellular Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:USM traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 397,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

