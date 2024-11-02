United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $392.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.