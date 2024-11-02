UBS Group Raises Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target to $30.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Informatica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

Informatica Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Informatica has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Informatica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at $4,162,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.