The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,036.90 ($26.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,116 ($27.44). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,090 ($27.10), with a volume of 552,560 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.72) to GBX 2,450 ($31.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($32.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,081.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,037.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,470.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Nick Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($25.41) per share, for a total transaction of £60,729 ($78,756.32). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

