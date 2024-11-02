The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 350.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,726,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

