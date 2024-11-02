The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $3,144,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $357.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.38. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

