The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,229,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,577,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.