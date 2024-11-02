Terra (LUNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.13 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $231.47 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

