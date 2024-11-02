Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.
About Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica Deutschland
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.