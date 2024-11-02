Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 715,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 104,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 66,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 9,021,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

