Symmetry Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,727,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,947. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.