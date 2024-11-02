S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
SANW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 21,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00.
About S&W Seed
