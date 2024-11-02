S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SANW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 21,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

