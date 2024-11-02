Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $15,143.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.32 or 0.03589030 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00034752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005894 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

