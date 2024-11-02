Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 79,241 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,241 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.1% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after acquiring an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.