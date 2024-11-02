Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VBR stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.