Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF (LFAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of LFAZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

