Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LFAX)

Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
LFAX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $19.62.
