Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (LIAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $24.14.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.