Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF (LFAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.44. Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
