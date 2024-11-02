Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFAF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $13.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.