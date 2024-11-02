StockNews.com Upgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of JAKK traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 168,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,271. The stock has a market cap of $328.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

