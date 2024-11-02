Stevens Capital Partners Has $642,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 128,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,860. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

