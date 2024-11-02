Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWF stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.81. The stock had a trading volume of 809,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $388.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

