Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,919,000 after buying an additional 76,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.3 %

HUBG stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

