Stephens Inc. AR Has $11.18 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank boosted its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.