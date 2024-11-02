Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.