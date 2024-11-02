Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.26 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Steem has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.72 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.62 or 0.00507583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00220585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00020712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,310,757 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

