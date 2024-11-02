SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $425.84 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.02 and a twelve month high of $455.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.23.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

