Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $814.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.58.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.