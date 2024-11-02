Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $814.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.58.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

