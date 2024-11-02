Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Standex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SXI opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Standex International by 95.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 18,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.