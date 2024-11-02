Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as low as $21.09. Spin Master shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 44,141 shares trading hands.

Spin Master Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

