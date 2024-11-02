Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 107,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,463 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.14, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.