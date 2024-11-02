SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.32 and traded as low as $29.10. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 249,679 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.