Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $78.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

SKX opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 474,524 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 646.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 323,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $16,790,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

