Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,662,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $66.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

