Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 140,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

