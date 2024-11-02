Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Silgan has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

