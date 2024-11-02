Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.0 %

SCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. 1,451,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

