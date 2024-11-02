Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $214.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

