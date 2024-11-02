Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,215.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.24.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $843.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,492. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $783.57 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,038.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

