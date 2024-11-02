Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

