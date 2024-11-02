Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $386.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

SYK stock opened at $367.15 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $266.93 and a one year high of $374.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

