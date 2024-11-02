Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 20.9% – Here’s Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 7,287,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,354,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,608.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Roku by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.