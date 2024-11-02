Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

