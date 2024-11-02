Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

